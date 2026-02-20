Armour Mobile: Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications..

Hypori: Virtual BYOD platform for secure, CMMC-compliant CUI access from mobile devices. built by Hypori. Core capabilities include Virtual workspace isolation — streams pixels rather than data, ensuring no data is stored on the physical device, CMMC compliance enablement for mobile BYOD access to CUI and GCC-High environments, FedRAMP High and NIAP Common Criteria certified platform..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.