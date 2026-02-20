Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armour Mobile is a commercial secure collaboration & messaging tool by Armour Communications. Hypori is a commercial mobile data protection tool by Hypori. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure collaboration & messaging fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market defence contractors need Armour Mobile specifically for classified comms that satisfy NATO and UK government approval without custom integration hell. NATO Restricted and OFFICIAL SENSITIVE clearance baked in, plus FOI-compliant audit trails and device revocation, means you skip the certification delays that kill typical commercial platforms in this space. NIST Identity Management and Data Security coverage is solid, though the feature set tilts heavily toward secure transport rather than zero-trust device posture; if your threat model centres on endpoint compromise before the encrypted channel, you'll need layered defences elsewhere. Wrong choice for non-defence organizations or anyone without classification requirements.
Defense contractors and government agencies handling Controlled Unclassified Information on mobile devices need Hypori because it's one of the few platforms that achieves CMMC compliance and FedRAMP High certification without requiring device enrollment or MDM, letting your workforce use personal phones without storing sensitive data on them. The pixel-streaming architecture and DOD CC SRG IL5 certification mean you're meeting NIST 800-171 requirements that would otherwise demand expensive hardware deployments and device control policies. Skip this if your organization lacks a DFARS obligation or doesn't face the compliance burden of CUI access; for everyone else operating in that constrained space, it solves a real infrastructure problem.
Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE.
Virtual BYOD platform for secure, CMMC-compliant CUI access from mobile devices.
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Common questions about comparing Armour Mobile vs Hypori for your secure collaboration & messaging needs.
Armour Mobile: Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications..
Hypori: Virtual BYOD platform for secure, CMMC-compliant CUI access from mobile devices. built by Hypori. Core capabilities include Virtual workspace isolation — streams pixels rather than data, ensuring no data is stored on the physical device, CMMC compliance enablement for mobile BYOD access to CUI and GCC-High environments, FedRAMP High and NIAP Common Criteria certified platform..
Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armour Mobile differentiates with End-to-end encryption of data in-transit and at rest, Secure messaging and voice calls on iOS, Android, and Windows 10, Approved for OFFICIAL SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted classifications. Hypori differentiates with Virtual workspace isolation — streams pixels rather than data, ensuring no data is stored on the physical device, CMMC compliance enablement for mobile BYOD access to CUI and GCC-High environments, FedRAMP High and NIAP Common Criteria certified platform.
Armour Mobile is developed by Armour Communications. Hypori is developed by Hypori. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armour Mobile integrates with Skype for Business, Windows Desktop phones. Hypori integrates with Google Play, Apple App Store, GCC-High. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Armour Mobile and Hypori serve similar Secure Collaboration & Messaging use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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