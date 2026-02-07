Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..

Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.