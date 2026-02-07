Armor DataArmor is a commercial data security posture management tool by ArmorxAI. Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sensitive data spread across endpoints, mobile, and cloud need encryption that doesn't require a security team to manage keys; Armor DataArmor puts cryptographic control directly in the hands of individual users through organization-owned key management and location-aware protection. FIPS 140-2 compliance and unique per-file encryption keys address PR.DS requirements without the operational overhead of centralized key rotation. This is not for buyers looking for a detection-first security posture; Armor DataArmor prioritizes data confidentiality at rest and in transit, leaving visibility and threat response to other tools in your stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
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Common questions about comparing Armor DataArmor vs Atakama for your data security posture management needs.
Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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