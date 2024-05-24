CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

ARMO vs Solvo

ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Solvo

Solvo

AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
ARMO
Solvo
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ARMO
Solvo
Headquarters
Palo Alto, California, United States
Tel Aviv, Israel
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud Native
Runtime Security
Kubernetes Security
Cloud Security
Container Security
DEVSECOPS
AWS
CNAPP
CSPM
IAM
Compliance
Misconfiguration
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

Solvo

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Cloud-Native Application Protection PlatformCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

ARMO vs Solvo: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between ARMO and Solvo for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Solvo: AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ARMO vs Solvo?

ARMO, Solvo are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . Solvo AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ARMO vs Solvo?

The choice between ARMO vs Solvo depends on your specific requirements. ARMO is a commercial solution, while Solvo is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ARMO vs Solvo?

ARMO is Commercial, Solvo is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ARMO a good alternative to Solvo?

Yes, ARMO can be considered as an alternative to Solvo for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can ARMO and Solvo be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, ARMO and Solvo might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

ARMO vs CloudDefense.AI QINA
ARMO vs AccuKnox Application Security
ARMO vs AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory
Solvo vs CloudDefense.AI QINA
Solvo vs AccuKnox Application Security
Solvo vs AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

Explore More Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Tools

Discover and compare all cloud-native application protection platform solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools