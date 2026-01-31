Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. genua Industrial Firewall genuwall is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
genua Industrial Firewall genuwall
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams defending production networks against protocol-level attacks will find genua Industrial Firewall genuwall worth the deployment friction because it filters OPC UA, Modbus TCP, and IEC 60870-5-104 traffic at the application layer, not just at the network edge. The BSI audit of the product core and bridging mode operation (no IP changes required) eliminate two common objections to industrial firewalls in brownfield environments. Skip this if your priority is centralized visibility across IT and OT from a single console; genuwall is purpose-built for network segmentation and doesn't pretend to be a unified monitoring platform.
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
Industrial firewall for OT/production network segmentation and protocol filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation vs genua Industrial Firewall genuwall for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
genua Industrial Firewall genuwall: Industrial firewall for OT/production network segmentation and protocol filtering. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Application-layer traffic filtering for industrial protocols (OPC UA, Modbus TCP, IEC 60870-5-104), Network segmentation via security zones for machines, systems, or production areas, Bridging Mode (stealth operation without IP address changes)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation. genua Industrial Firewall genuwall differentiates with Application-layer traffic filtering for industrial protocols (OPC UA, Modbus TCP, IEC 60870-5-104), Network segmentation via security zones for machines, systems, or production areas, Bridging Mode (stealth operation without IP address changes).
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. genua Industrial Firewall genuwall is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation and genua Industrial Firewall genuwall serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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