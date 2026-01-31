Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..

genua Industrial Firewall genuwall: Industrial firewall for OT/production network segmentation and protocol filtering. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Application-layer traffic filtering for industrial protocols (OPC UA, Modbus TCP, IEC 60870-5-104), Network segmentation via security zones for machines, systems, or production areas, Bridging Mode (stealth operation without IP address changes)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.