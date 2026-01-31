Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Waterfall Security Solutions: Hardware-enforced unidirectional gateways for OT/ICS network security. built by Waterfall Security Solutions. Core capabilities include Unidirectional Security Gateways (hardware-enforced one-way data flow between OT and IT networks), Hardware-enforced OT remote access (HERA) with IT/OT segmentation maintained, Tamper-proof forensic data repository (Waterfall Blackbox)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.