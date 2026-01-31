Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Waterfall Security Solutions is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Waterfall Security Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Enterprise and mid-market teams running critical OT/ICS infrastructure will get the most from Waterfall Security Solutions because hardware-enforced unidirectional gateways actually stop lateral movement that software firewalls can't, turning network segmentation from a policy exercise into a physics problem. The tamper-proof Waterfall Blackbox forensic repository and centralized monitoring address the RS.MI and DE.CM gaps that plague most OT deployments, giving you provable incident containment when breaches happen. Skip this if you need bi-directional data flow between OT and IT networks or if your OT environment runs commodity IT protocols; Waterfall's strength is enforcing one-way trust boundaries, which means some legitimate use cases require workarounds like the WF-Secure Bypass emergency access mode.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Hardware-enforced unidirectional gateways for OT/ICS network security.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Waterfall Security Solutions for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Waterfall Security Solutions: Hardware-enforced unidirectional gateways for OT/ICS network security. built by Waterfall Security Solutions. Core capabilities include Unidirectional Security Gateways (hardware-enforced one-way data flow between OT and IT networks), Hardware-enforced OT remote access (HERA) with IT/OT segmentation maintained, Tamper-proof forensic data repository (Waterfall Blackbox)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Waterfall Security Solutions differentiates with Unidirectional Security Gateways (hardware-enforced one-way data flow between OT and IT networks), Hardware-enforced OT remote access (HERA) with IT/OT segmentation maintained, Tamper-proof forensic data repository (Waterfall Blackbox).
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Waterfall Security Solutions is developed by Waterfall Security Solutions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Waterfall Security Solutions serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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