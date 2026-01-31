Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Vantelis OT Security Platform is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Vantelis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Vantelis OT Security Platform for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Vantelis OT Security Platform: Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments. built by Vantelis. Core capabilities include Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Vantelis OT Security Platform differentiates with Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Vantelis OT Security Platform is developed by Vantelis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Vantelis OT Security Platform serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation, Lateral Movement, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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