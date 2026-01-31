Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Vantelis OT Security Platform: Agentless OT security platform for legacy assets in oil & gas environments. built by Vantelis. Core capabilities include Agentless protection for legacy OT assets, Operational micro-segmentation, Zero Trust enforcement..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.