Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Console Shadow IT is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Vaultys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should use Console Shadow IT for the cost recovery angle; most shadow IT tools treat spend optimization as a secondary feature, but this platform leads with unused license identification and per-application cost estimation that actually justifies the deployment to finance. The vendor's NIST Asset Management coverage reflects proper application inventory discipline, which is the prerequisite for any compliance audit touching SaaS usage. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping risky app adoption in real time; Console Shadow IT identifies what's running and costs money, not what's about to breach your data residency policy.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Console Shadow IT for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Console Shadow IT differentiates with Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Console Shadow IT is developed by Vaultys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Console Shadow IT serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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