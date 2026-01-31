Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.