Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Promptfoo LLM Vulnerability Scanner: Open-source LLM vulnerability scanner for AI red teaming and security testing. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial test generation targeting specific LLM applications, Prompt injection vulnerability detection, Jailbreak resistance testing..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.