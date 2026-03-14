Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Ironwood Cyber Enlight: Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths. built by Ironwood Cyber. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.