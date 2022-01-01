Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Ethiack: AI-powered continuous pentesting platform combining autonomous agents with human hackers. built by Ethiack. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI pentesting agents (Hackians) for continuous vulnerability discovery and exploitation, External attack surface management with asset mapping, subdomain discovery, and supply chain visibility, Internal network pentesting via Ethiack Beacon agent, triggered by infrastructure changes..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.