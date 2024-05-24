Arkime vs Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR

Choosing between Arkime and Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR: NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services