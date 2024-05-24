Arkime vs Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2

Choosing between Arkime and Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2: Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.