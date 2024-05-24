CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR®

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Network performance monitoring tool with full packet capture and DPI (L2-L7)

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Arkime
NIKSUN NetVCR®
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
NIKSUN
Headquarters
Princeton, New Jersey, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Network Security
Packet Capture
Open Source
Security Monitoring
Network Monitoring
Network Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Cloud Security
Hybrid Cloud
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Arkime

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

NIKSUN NetVCR®

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR®: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Arkime and NIKSUN NetVCR® for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR®?

Arkime, NIKSUN NetVCR® are all Network Detection and Response solutions. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. NIKSUN NetVCR® Network performance monitoring tool with full packet capture and DPI (L2-L7). The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR®?

The choice between Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR® depends on your specific requirements. Arkime is free to use, while NIKSUN NetVCR® is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Arkime vs NIKSUN NetVCR®?

Arkime is Free, NIKSUN NetVCR® is Commercial. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Arkime a good alternative to NIKSUN NetVCR®?

Yes, Arkime can be considered as an alternative to NIKSUN NetVCR® for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Arkime and NIKSUN NetVCR® be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Arkime and NIKSUN NetVCR® might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

