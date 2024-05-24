Arkime vs Logpoint NDR
Arkime
Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.
Logpoint NDR
A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traffic, identify malicious behavior, and connect related security events to reveal attack patterns without requiring endpoint agents.
Side-by-Side Comparison
Arkime
Logpoint NDR
Sign in to compare features
Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.
Sign in to view reviews
Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.
Sign in to view reviews
Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.
Need help choosing?
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Want to compare different tools?Compare Other Tools
Arkime vs Logpoint NDR: Complete 2026 Comparison
Choosing between Arkime and Logpoint NDR for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.
Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.
Logpoint NDR: A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traffic, identify malicious behavior, and connect related security events to reveal attack patterns without requiring endpoint agents.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between Arkime vs Logpoint NDR?
Arkime, Logpoint NDR are all Network Detection and Response solutions. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. Logpoint NDR A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traff. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.
Which is the best: Arkime vs Logpoint NDR?
The choice between Arkime vs Logpoint NDR depends on your specific requirements. Arkime is free to use, while Logpoint NDR is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.
What are the pricing differences between Arkime vs Logpoint NDR?
Arkime is Free, Logpoint NDR is Commercial. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.
Is Arkime a good alternative to Logpoint NDR?
Yes, Arkime can be considered as an alternative to Logpoint NDR for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.
Can Arkime and Logpoint NDR be used together?
Depending on your security architecture, Arkime and Logpoint NDR might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.
Related Comparisons
Explore More Network Detection and Response Tools
Discover and compare all network detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.
Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.Compare Other Tools