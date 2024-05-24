Arkime vs Logpoint NDR

Choosing between Arkime and Logpoint NDR for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Logpoint NDR: A network detection and response solution that uses AI and machine learning to monitor network traffic, identify malicious behavior, and connect related security events to reveal attack patterns without requiring endpoint agents.