Arkime vs BZAR

Arkime

Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
BZAR

BZAR

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Arkime
BZAR
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
603
Last Commit
Jun 2024
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Network Security
Packet Capture
Open Source
Security Monitoring
Threat Detection
Cybersecurity
Attandck
Bro
Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Arkime vs BZAR: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Arkime and BZAR for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Arkime vs BZAR?

Arkime, BZAR are all Network Detection and Response solutions. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Arkime vs BZAR?

The choice between Arkime vs BZAR depends on your specific requirements. Arkime is free to use, while BZAR is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Arkime vs BZAR?

Arkime is Free, BZAR is Free. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Arkime a good alternative to BZAR?

Yes, Arkime can be considered as an alternative to BZAR for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Arkime and BZAR be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Arkime and BZAR might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

