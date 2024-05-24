CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility

Arkime

Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility

Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Arkime
Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Aviatrix
Headquarters
Santa Clara, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Network Security
Packet Capture
Open Source
Security Monitoring
Multi Cloud
Cloud Security
Network Traffic Analysis
Threat Detection
Compliance
Zero Trust
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Arkime

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Arkime and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility?

Arkime, Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility are all Network Detection and Response solutions. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility?

The choice between Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility depends on your specific requirements. Arkime is free to use, while Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Arkime vs Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility?

Arkime is Free, Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility is Commercial. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Arkime a good alternative to Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility?

Yes, Arkime can be considered as an alternative to Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Arkime and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Arkime and Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

