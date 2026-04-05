Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArgusEye is a commercial threat modeling tool by ArgusEye. Seezo Security Design Reviews is a commercial threat modeling tool by Seezo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.
Development teams in SMBs and mid-market companies will find Seezo Security Design Reviews most valuable for catching design flaws before code reaches review, since it embeds security feedback directly into Confluence, Google Docs, and Jira where developers already work. The platform maps findings to PCI and ASVS standards automatically, cutting the manual compliance documentation work that typically falls on under-resourced security teams. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime monitoring or has mature threat modeling processes already baked into your SDLC; Seezo prioritizes the design phase and won't replace network detection tools.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Automated security design review platform for developers
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Common questions about comparing ArgusEye vs Seezo Security Design Reviews for your threat modeling needs.
ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..
Seezo Security Design Reviews: Automated security design review platform for developers. built by Seezo. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of security design documents, Risk ranking of features based on security impact, Context-specific security requirements generation..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArgusEye differentiates with Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE. Seezo Security Design Reviews differentiates with Automated scanning of security design documents, Risk ranking of features based on security impact, Context-specific security requirements generation.
ArgusEye is developed by ArgusEye. Seezo Security Design Reviews is developed by Seezo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArgusEye integrates with Jira. Seezo Security Design Reviews integrates with Confluence, Google Docs, SharePoint, Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ArgusEye and Seezo Security Design Reviews serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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