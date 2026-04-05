ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

Seezo Security Design Reviews: Automated security design review platform for developers. built by Seezo. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of security design documents, Risk ranking of features based on security impact, Context-specific security requirements generation..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.