ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

IriusRisk Threat Modeling: Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design. built by IriusRisk. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling integrated into the software design process, Security Content Library with industry standards for GRC compliance, Multiple out-of-the-box reports including risk and compliance reports..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.