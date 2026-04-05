Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArgusEye is a commercial threat modeling tool by ArgusEye. IriusRisk Threat Modeling is a commercial threat modeling tool by IriusRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.
Development teams embedding security into design cycles will get the most from IriusRisk Threat Modeling because it actually forces threat models into your existing CI/CD pipeline instead of treating them as a compliance checkbox. The platform scores high on NIST ID.RA and PR.PS, and its two-way Jira and Azure DevOps integration means threat findings land where developers already work. Skip this if your org views threat modeling as an annual architecture exercise; IriusRisk assumes continuous, collaborative modeling across product and platform teams.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design.
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Common questions about comparing ArgusEye vs IriusRisk Threat Modeling for your threat modeling needs.
ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..
IriusRisk Threat Modeling: Threat modeling platform for identifying & managing software security risk by design. built by IriusRisk. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling integrated into the software design process, Security Content Library with industry standards for GRC compliance, Multiple out-of-the-box reports including risk and compliance reports..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArgusEye differentiates with Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE. IriusRisk Threat Modeling differentiates with Automated threat modeling integrated into the software design process, Security Content Library with industry standards for GRC compliance, Multiple out-of-the-box reports including risk and compliance reports.
ArgusEye is developed by ArgusEye. IriusRisk Threat Modeling is developed by IriusRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArgusEye integrates with Jira. IriusRisk Threat Modeling integrates with Keycloak, Active Directory, Microsoft Azure, Google, Azure DevOps and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ArgusEye and IriusRisk Threat Modeling serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools, both cover Threat Modeling, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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