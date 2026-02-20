Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.

Securiti Data Command Center

Enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged data sprawl across clouds and AI systems should start with Securiti Data Command Center for its automated data mapping and classification at scale; it handles discovery across SaaS, databases, and LLMs without requiring manual tagging across dozens of tools. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR domains,asset inventory, risk assessment, and data security controls,which means you're not bolting together four separate point products. Skip this if your organization treats data governance as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Securiti requires commitment to actually using the intelligence it surfaces.