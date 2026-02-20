Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Securiti Data Command Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Securiti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged data sprawl across clouds and AI systems should start with Securiti Data Command Center for its automated data mapping and classification at scale; it handles discovery across SaaS, databases, and LLMs without requiring manual tagging across dozens of tools. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR domains,asset inventory, risk assessment, and data security controls,which means you're not bolting together four separate point products. Skip this if your organization treats data governance as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Securiti requires commitment to actually using the intelligence it surfaces.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs Securiti Data Command Center for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Securiti Data Command Center: Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance. built by Securiti. Core capabilities include Data Security Posture Management, AI Security and Governance, Data Discovery and Classification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata DSPM differentiates with File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail. Securiti Data Command Center differentiates with Data Security Posture Management, AI Security and Governance, Data Discovery and Classification.
Arexdata DSPM is developed by Arexdata. Securiti Data Command Center is developed by Securiti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata DSPM and Securiti Data Command Center serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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