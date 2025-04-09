Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

NFIR MDR Security Monitoring: Dutch MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-assisted detection, and two service tiers. built by NFIR. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring by Dutch-speaking security engineers, AI, UEBA, and SOAR-assisted threat detection and response, Alert triage and filtering with escalation of confirmed threats..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.