Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Field Effect MDR Endpoint: MDR service providing endpoint protection with 24/7 SOC monitoring & response. built by Field Effect Software. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring by security analysts, Automated malware blocking at endpoint, Real-time endpoint isolation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.