Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Field Effect MDR Endpoint: MDR service providing endpoint protection with 24/7 SOC monitoring & response. built by Field Effect Software. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring by security analysts, Automated malware blocking at endpoint, Real-time endpoint isolation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.