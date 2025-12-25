Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR: MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention. built by Critical Start. Core capabilities include Monitoring of unlimited data volumes ingested from Cortex XDR Prevent and Pro, Resolution of all alerts regardless of severity or priority level, Coverage across endpoint, network, and cloud data sources..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.