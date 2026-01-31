Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage is a commercial backup as a service tool by Arcserve. AvePoint Products is a commercial backup as a service tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage
Mid-market and enterprise teams that treat ransomware recovery as a business continuity problem, not just a backup problem, should evaluate Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage. The platform maps directly to NIST RC.RP (Incident Recovery Plan Execution) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience), meaning it's architected around restoration speed and immutability rather than just data storage. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat detection or preventing the initial compromise; Arcserve assumes the attack succeeds and focuses on how fast you can get operational again.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and on-premises environments should pick AvePoint Products because it handles backup and governance where most vendors force you to choose one or the other. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously,asset discovery paired with data protection across cloud and on-premises,which means you're not buying two separate tools. Skip this if you need detection-first security; AvePoint prioritizes recovery and compliance control, not threat hunting.
Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
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Common questions about comparing Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage vs AvePoint Products for your backup as a service needs.
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage: Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery. built by Arcserve..
AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage is developed by Arcserve. AvePoint Products is developed by AvePoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcserve Cloud Cyber Resilient Storage and AvePoint Products serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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