Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcjet is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Arcjet. Source Defense Platform is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs Source Defense Platform for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcjet differentiates with Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Arcjet is developed by Arcjet. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcjet and Source Defense Platform serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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