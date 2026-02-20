Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Qohash Recon is a commercial data security posture management tool by Qohash. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data across on-premises and cloud storage need Qohash Recon because it actually scans 350+ file types without requiring internet connectivity, letting you classify sensitive data in air-gapped or restricted environments where competitors fall flat. The tool covers ID.AM and PR.DS controls with direct remediation built in, so you're not just finding the problem; you can act on it inside the same interface. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or you need deep integration with your existing DLP toolchain; Qohash is built for discovery and classification, not forensic reconstruction.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Sensitive data discovery tool for unstructured data in files and cloud storage
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Qohash Recon for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Qohash Recon: Sensitive data discovery tool for unstructured data in files and cloud storage. built by Qohash. Core capabilities include Sensitive data element discovery and classification, Scans over 350 file types, On-demand and scheduled scanning..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Qohash Recon differentiates with Sensitive data element discovery and classification, Scans over 350 file types, On-demand and scheduled scanning.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Qohash Recon is developed by Qohash. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. Qohash Recon integrates with OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Box, Amazon S3 and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and Qohash Recon serve similar Data Classification use cases: both cover File Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox