archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Qohash Recon: Sensitive data discovery tool for unstructured data in files and cloud storage. built by Qohash. Core capabilities include Sensitive data element discovery and classification, Scans over 350 file types, On-demand and scheduled scanning..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.