archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Castlepoint Cyber Security: AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management. built by Castlepoint Systems. Core capabilities include Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.