Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Castlepoint Cyber Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by Castlepoint Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across email, cloud storage, and file shares need Castlepoint Cyber Security to actually know what they're protecting. The platform's content-based classification engine handles mixed formats and automatically detects PII, PCI, PHI, and regulated data like CUI without manual tagging, then maps legislative penalties to inform retention policy. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely in structured databases or you're looking for a DLP tool with blocking capabilities; Castlepoint excels at discovery and labeling, not prevention.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management
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Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Castlepoint Cyber Security for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Castlepoint Cyber Security: AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management. built by Castlepoint Systems. Core capabilities include Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Castlepoint Cyber Security differentiates with Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Castlepoint Cyber Security is developed by Castlepoint Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect and Castlepoint Cyber Security serve similar Data Classification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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