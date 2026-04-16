Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..

Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.