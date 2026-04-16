Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. Staris is a commercial application security posture management tool by Staris. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
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DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs Staris for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. Staris differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. Staris is developed by Staris. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and Staris serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Vulnerability, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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