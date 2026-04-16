Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Openlayer AI Agent Evaluation Platform: AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation. built by Openlayer. Core capabilities include Scenario-based behavioral evaluation simulating real-world agent interactions, Security guardrails detecting prompt injections, data exfiltration, and PII/IP leakage, Agent reliability scoring using performance, latency, and compliance signals..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.