Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Onyx Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Onyx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple LLMs need Onyx Platform because it's the only control plane that catches shadow AI deployments and unapproved model usage before they become compliance violations. The natural language policy engine and real-time prompt injection blocking cover both governance (GV.PO) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) without requiring security teams to become prompt engineers. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM integrations or if you need post-incident forensics more than active agent behavior enforcement; the session replay is solid but the tool's real strength is prevention during runtime, not reconstruction after the fact.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Onyx Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform differentiates with Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access. Onyx Platform differentiates with Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is developed by Archestra. Onyx Platform is developed by Onyx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, Grafana and 6 more. Onyx Platform integrates with AWS, AWS VPC, AWS Bedrock, GCP, Azure and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform and Onyx Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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