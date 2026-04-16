Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.