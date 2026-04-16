Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Claude or other agentic AI systems will find real value in MCPX's per-agent tool restrictions and immutable audit logs that actually capture prompt payloads and attribution, not just API calls. The role-based access control with on-behalf-of tracking addresses the specific governance gap that makes AI agents harder to audit than traditional service accounts. This tool prioritizes Govern and Detect over Respond, which works if your security model treats agent behavior as inherently less trustworthy than human access. Skip MCPX if you're looking for a lightweight proxy; the MCP Risk Score Engine is beta and Lunar.dev's 15-person team means you're betting on a startup's ability to track an evolving threat surface faster than vendors with security divisions.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX): Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform differentiates with Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) differentiates with Centralized MCP server registry with service discovery for local and remote servers, Role-based access control (RBAC) with per-agent tool restrictions and on-behalf-of attribution, Authentication to MCP servers via API keys or OAuth.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is developed by Archestra. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, Grafana and 6 more. Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) integrates with Okta, Azure AD, Lunar.dev AI Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform and Lunar.dev MCP Gateway (MCPX) serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover MCP Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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