Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence is a commercial risk assessment tool by Archer. Diligent AI Risk Essentials is a commercial risk assessment tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders who need to model regulatory impact before making control decisions should use Archer Evolv™ Intelligence; its scenario simulation engine translates compliance obligations into financial risk expressions that actually move board conversations. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, which means it forces you to document organizational context and risk appetite upfront rather than bolting those on later. Skip this if your team treats risk assessment as a compliance checkbox and has no appetite for the structured thinking this tool demands.
Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders drowning in fragmented spreadsheets will find real value in Diligent AI Risk Essentials' peer benchmarking engine, which pulls from 180,000+ SEC-filed risks to surface blind spots in weeks instead of months. The 7-day implementation timeline and board-ready reporting satisfy GV.RM and GV.OV requirements without the six-month deployment tax of traditional ERM platforms. Skip this if your organization already has mature risk governance in place and needs deeper operational risk quantification; Diligent leans toward risk identification and communication over modeling and scenario analysis.
Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts
AI-powered ERM platform for rapid risk identification and benchmarking
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Archer Evolv™ Intelligence vs Diligent AI Risk Essentials for your risk assessment needs.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence: Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Scenario-based simulation for strategic decisions, Natural language processing and structured wizard input options, Regulatory obligation mapping to controls and policies..
Diligent AI Risk Essentials: AI-powered ERM platform for rapid risk identification and benchmarking. built by Diligent Corporation. Core capabilities include AI-powered peer benchmarking using 180,000+ risks from SEC 10-K reports, Risk identification and prioritization, Risk visualization and reporting..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence differentiates with Scenario-based simulation for strategic decisions, Natural language processing and structured wizard input options, Regulatory obligation mapping to controls and policies. Diligent AI Risk Essentials differentiates with AI-powered peer benchmarking using 180,000+ risks from SEC 10-K reports, Risk identification and prioritization, Risk visualization and reporting.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence is developed by Archer. Diligent AI Risk Essentials is developed by Diligent Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence and Diligent AI Risk Essentials serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox