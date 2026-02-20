Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcabit is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Arcabit. Valiant Secured is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Valiant Secured. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy environments should consider Arcabit for its RoundKick EDR, which uses behavioral analysis to catch ransomware and exploits without the overhead of enterprise-scale detection pipelines. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, and its hybrid deployment means you're not forced into cloud-only infrastructure. Skip this if you need macOS or Linux endpoint coverage; Arcabit's platform focus is Windows and Android only, which matters for any multi-OS shop.
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Consumer antivirus, VPN, and privacy protection suite for personal devices.
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Common questions about comparing Arcabit vs Valiant Secured for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Arcabit: Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android. built by Arcabit. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection..
Valiant Secured: Consumer antivirus, VPN, and privacy protection suite for personal devices. built by Valiant Secured. Core capabilities include Virus and malware detection and removal, VPN for private and secure web browsing, Unsafe network detection with automatic protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcabit differentiates with Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection. Valiant Secured differentiates with Virus and malware detection and removal, VPN for private and secure web browsing, Unsafe network detection with automatic protection.
Arcabit is developed by Arcabit. Valiant Secured is developed by Valiant Secured. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcabit and Valiant Secured serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Android Security, Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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