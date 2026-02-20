Arcabit: Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android. built by Arcabit. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection..

Valiant Secured: Consumer antivirus, VPN, and privacy protection suite for personal devices. built by Valiant Secured. Core capabilities include Virus and malware detection and removal, VPN for private and secure web browsing, Unsafe network detection with automatic protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.