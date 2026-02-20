Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcabit is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Arcabit. Bitdefender Antivirus Free is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy environments should consider Arcabit for its RoundKick EDR, which uses behavioral analysis to catch ransomware and exploits without the overhead of enterprise-scale detection pipelines. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, and its hybrid deployment means you're not forced into cloud-only infrastructure. Skip this if you need macOS or Linux endpoint coverage; Arcabit's platform focus is Windows and Android only, which matters for any multi-OS shop.
Small businesses and individual users on a tight security budget should pick Bitdefender Antivirus Free for its behavior-based malware detection, which catches zero-days before signature updates arrive. The vendor's 2,300+ employee team and Romanian headquarters mean this isn't a garage operation; the product has shipped real-world ransomware blocks across Android, Windows, and macOS simultaneously. Skip this if you need EDR with threat hunting or centralized management across dozens of devices; Bitdefender Free is endpoint protection only, built for single-user or small-team deployments where you're your own admin.
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices
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Common questions about comparing Arcabit vs Bitdefender Antivirus Free for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Arcabit: Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android. built by Arcabit. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection..
Bitdefender Antivirus Free: Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and isolation, Behavior-based malware detection, Virus scanning and removal..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcabit differentiates with Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection. Bitdefender Antivirus Free differentiates with Real-time threat detection and isolation, Behavior-based malware detection, Virus scanning and removal.
Arcabit is developed by Arcabit. Bitdefender Antivirus Free is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcabit and Bitdefender Antivirus Free serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Android Security, Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security. Key differences: Arcabit is Commercial while Bitdefender Antivirus Free is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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