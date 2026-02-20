Palantir osquery Configuration

Security teams already running osquery will find Palantir osquery Configuration worth adopting for its battle-tested query packs that cut deployment time from weeks to days; the 859 GitHub stars reflect real production use across mid-market and enterprise shops. The repository solves the hard part of osquery adoption: figuring out which queries actually work at scale and which ones tank performance. Skip this if you need a managed endpoint detection platform with alerting built in; Palantir's tool is configuration and tuning expertise, not a detection engine.