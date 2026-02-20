Arc4dia Advanced Threat Intelligence: Managed threat intel service using SNOW to classify network anomalies. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Known good vs. known bad activity classification on networks, Continuous anomaly sorting and categorization via SNOWboard Command System, Anomaly categorization into Good, Bad, and Unknown classifications..

Threatray: AI-driven binary code analysis platform for malware detection & intelligence. built by Threatray. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered binary code search and analysis, Malware family detection and attribution, Matching unknown samples against 100M+ malware binary database..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.