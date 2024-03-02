Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arachni is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Arachni vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Arachni: An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arachni and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security, Web Security. Key differences: Arachni is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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