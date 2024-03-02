Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arachni is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams evaluating open-source DAST tools for regression testing in CI/CD pipelines will find Arachni's low operational overhead and zero licensing friction valuable, especially when scanning your own applications repeatedly. The framework's modular architecture and scripting capabilities let you customize checks for legacy systems that commercial scanners often ignore. Skip this if you need managed scanning, compliance reporting templates, or a vendor to call when false positives spike; Arachni requires in-house expertise to tune effectively and produces raw vulnerability data you'll need to contextualize yourself.
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
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Common questions about comparing Arachni vs Cobalt DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Arachni: An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications..
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arachni and Cobalt DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, App Security. Key differences: Arachni is Free while Cobalt DAST is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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