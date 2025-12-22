Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
Sysdig Vulnerability Management
Teams running Kubernetes and containerized infrastructure should pick Sysdig Vulnerability Management for its runtime-context prioritization, which surfaces only the vulnerabilities actually in use across your cluster rather than burying you in scan noise. The tool's attack graph visualization and reachability scoring directly address NIST ID.RA and PR.DS requirements by showing which CVEs matter in your specific environment, not just what exists. Skip this if you need host-only vulnerability scanning without container context or expect a single platform to handle both vulnerability management and secrets detection at the same depth.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs Sysdig Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
Sysdig Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime-based vulnerability prioritization using in-use package detection, Container, Kubernetes, Linux and Windows host vulnerability scanning, CI/CD pipeline and container registry scanning..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning. Sysdig Vulnerability Management differentiates with Runtime-based vulnerability prioritization using in-use package detection, Container, Kubernetes, Linux and Windows host vulnerability scanning, CI/CD pipeline and container registry scanning.
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Vulnerability Management is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy and Sysdig Vulnerability Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Key differences: Aqua Trivy is Free while Sysdig Vulnerability Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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