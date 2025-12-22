Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..

Sysdig Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Runtime-based vulnerability prioritization using in-use package detection, Container, Kubernetes, Linux and Windows host vulnerability scanning, CI/CD pipeline and container registry scanning..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.