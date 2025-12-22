Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Grype is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
DevOps teams scanning container images in CI/CD pipelines should use Grype because it's free, fast, and integrates directly into build workflows without requiring a separate service or account. With 10,600+ GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's battle-tested across thousands of deployments and handles multiple image formats that competing open-source scanners skip. Skip Grype if your team needs prioritized remediation guidance, supply chain attestation, or integration with a broader vulnerability management platform; it's a scanner, not a risk decisioning tool.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs Grype for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
Grype: Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Grype is open-source with 10,607 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy and Grype serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover SBOM. Key differences: Grype is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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