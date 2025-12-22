Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. OpenVAS is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
Security teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual tuning will find OpenVAS valuable for network-wide vulnerability discovery at zero cost. It runs on commodity hardware, covers CVSS scoring across 200,000+ known vulnerabilities, and integrates with Greenbone's commercial support if you need it later. Skip this if your organization lacks Linux administration depth or expects a polished UI and hands-off updates; OpenVAS demands configuration discipline and prioritizes breadth of scanning over ease of operation.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs OpenVAS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
OpenVAS: OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Trivy and OpenVAS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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