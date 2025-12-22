Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.