Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Root Image Drift is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Teams managing container sprawl across multiple registries and clouds will get the most from Root Image Drift because it eliminates the operational tax of patching base images at scale; the 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs with in-place patching means you're not orchestrating rebuilds and migrations across your entire fleet. The curated catalog of 2,000+ images with full version history and dual architecture support addresses the GV.SC supply chain risk function that most teams leave unmanaged. This is not the right fit for organizations standardizing on a single registry or those needing post-deployment runtime protection; Root Image Drift solves the upstream problem, not detection.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs Root Image Drift for your software supply chain security needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Root Image Drift: Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. Root Image Drift differentiates with Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Root Image Drift is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and Root Image Drift serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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