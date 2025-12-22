Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Root Image Drift: Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Curated catalog of 2,000+ base OS and runtime container images, Continuous vulnerability patching with 30-day SLA for Critical and High CVEs, Full version history access for images from last 3 to 5 years..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.