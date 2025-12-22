Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.