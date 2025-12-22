Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

ProjectDiscovery Nuclei: Vulnerability scanner using templates to scan apps, cloud, and networks. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include Template-based vulnerability scanning with 12,000+ templates, Scanning for applications, cloud infrastructure, and networks, Internal and external network scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.