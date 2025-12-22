Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform: Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices. built by Eclypsium. Core capabilities include Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.