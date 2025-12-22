Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Eclypsium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management
Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform
Enterprise security teams managing firmware and hardware vulnerabilities across thousands of devices should start with Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform because it's the only tool that detects threats persisting below the OS layer, catching compromises that endpoint EDR simply cannot reach. The platform maps your actual firmware and hardware inventory through automated FBOM/HBOM generation, then continuously monitors for integrity drift and indicators of compromise across endpoints, servers, network gear, and AI accelerators, addressing NIST GV.SC and PR.PS controls that most vendors punt on. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or SaaS-dependent; Eclypsium's value is anchored in physical device risk, not application layer exposure.
Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs
Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Vulnerability Management vs Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..
Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform: Unified platform securing firmware, hardware & supply chain across enterprise devices. built by Eclypsium. Core capabilities include Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform differentiates with Software, Firmware, and Hardware Bill of Materials (SBOM/FBOM/HBOM) generation, Firmware integrity monitoring and configuration drift detection, Hardware and firmware vulnerability identification and management.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is developed by Eclypsium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Vulnerability Management and Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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