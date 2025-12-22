Development and security teams shipping container workloads need Aqua Security Vulnerability Management because it catches vulnerabilities, secrets, and misconfigurations before they reach production, not after. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated scanning of container images, IaC templates, and serverless functions, with real-time event-based cloud workload monitoring covering the full software supply chain across ID.AM and GV.SC in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or needs runtime behavior monitoring; Aqua is built for the shift-left crowd managing infrastructure-as-code and containerized deployments at scale.

CyberChecker

Startups and SMBs shipping web applications faster than they can hire security staff should use CyberChecker to catch the obvious gaps before they become incidents. The 60+ automated checks cover ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, giving you visibility into what's actually broken without requiring manual code review or penetration testing. Skip this if your applications are already behind a WAF and your team has capacity for custom scanning rules; CyberChecker's strength is speed and coverage for teams with neither.