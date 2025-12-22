Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.