Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated cloud security staff should prioritize Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management for its Concierge Delivery Model, which pairs automated posture scanning with actual Arctic Wolf engineers guiding remediation rather than leaving you with a checklist. The 24x7 expert support and guided risk mitigation directly address ID.AM and ID.RA coverage across multi-cloud environments, backed by a vendor with 3,341 employees committed to managed service delivery. Skip this if you need a do-it-yourself CSPM with deep API customization or prefer detection-heavy monitoring; Arctic Wolf's strength is assessment and guided hardening, not continuous anomaly hunting.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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