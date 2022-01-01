Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APT Simulator is a free breach & attack simulation tool. Nemesis is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Nemesis by Persistent Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building Windows incident response playbooks need APT Simulator to safely replicate adversary behavior on non-production systems without risk of lateral movement or data exfiltration. The tool's 2,700-plus GitHub stars reflect active use among blue teams validating detection logic against realistic post-compromise scenarios. Skip this if your primary need is testing EDR or XDR detection tuning across multiple operating systems; APT Simulator's Windows-only scope and simulation-focused design make it a lab tool, not a platform for enterprise-wide threat validation.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
AI Breach and Attack Simulation that adapts to your defences.
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Common questions about comparing APT Simulator vs Nemesis for your breach & attack simulation needs.
APT Simulator: APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows..
Nemesis: AI Breach and Attack Simulation that adapts to your defences. built by Nemesis by Persistent Security. Core capabilities include Continuous breach and attack simulation, MITRE ATT&CK technique mapping, Security control validation..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APT Simulator is open-source with 2,722 GitHub stars. Nemesis is developed by Nemesis by Persistent Security founded in 2022-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APT Simulator and Nemesis serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases: both are Breach & Attack Simulation tools. Key differences: APT Simulator is Free while Nemesis is Commercial, APT Simulator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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